We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims

The participation of Artsakh in the negotiation process is a practical issue, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Monday at the parliament.

According to him, this has not been possible so far, but it would be very effective for talks.

“But we are not giving up on this,” the minister said.

The FM highlighted the importance of humanitarian programs and creating an atmosphere of trust.

“It is impossible to reach a settlement if you hold talks on the one hand and shoot on the other. The creation of an atmosphere of trust is of practical importance in this regard. None of the issues related to risk reduction can be removed from the agenda. There is a direct communication tool, we intend to strengthen and expand it locally. The same applies to strengthen monitoring capabilities, assessing ceasefire violations. There are statistics on the reduction of violations, I say this with caution,” the minister said.

The FM also referred to an exchange program for journalists implemented last year.

The results should be modestly assessed, but it succeeded, we can think about the next step, the FM added.