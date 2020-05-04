News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims
We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The participation of Artsakh in the negotiation process is a practical issue, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Monday at the parliament.

According to him, this has not been possible so far, but it would be very effective for talks. 

“But we are not giving up on this,” the minister said. 

The FM highlighted the importance of humanitarian programs and creating an atmosphere of trust. 

“It is impossible to reach a settlement if you hold talks on the one hand and shoot on the other. The creation of an atmosphere of trust is of practical importance in this regard. None of the issues related to risk reduction can be removed from the agenda. There is a direct communication tool, we intend to strengthen and expand it locally. The same applies to strengthen monitoring capabilities, assessing ceasefire violations. There are statistics on the reduction of violations, I say this with caution,” the minister said. 

The FM also referred to an exchange program for journalists implemented last year. 

The results should be modestly assessed, but it succeeded, we can think about the next step, the FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Being constructive doesn't mean working in situation posing risk for national interests
Asked if it is likely that something will be imposed on...
 Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security
“The disaster will affect everyone...
 Obligations of parties to Karabakh conflict should be proportionate and comparable, Armenian FM claims
“This concerns the disproportion of obligations...
 FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh
“No one can expect any steps from Armenia, involving concessions, and that could harm our national security...
 Tanks, artillery used against civilian population in Getashen, Martunashen, Artsakh MFA says
On April 30, 1991, the massive shelling of Getashen and Martunashen villages of the Shahumyan region launched the operation ‘Koltso...
 Karabakh President on Lavrov's statement: There will be no going back to past
Both in terms of territories and status…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos