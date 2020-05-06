News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019
PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The activities of the government of Armenia in the next 5 years will focus on the construction of an export-oriented, competitive and inclusive economy that meets the highest high-tech, industrial, and ecological requirements. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the discussion of the report on the course of implementation of the government's 2019 program at Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

According to him, the main task of the government is to promote employment and reduce poverty. "As you know, 2019 was the first full-fledged post-revolutionary year, and that year should give us an idea of the potential of the new post-revolutionary government and political majority," Pashinyan said.

He also considered it important to note that in 2019, the highest economic growth was managed to be recorded—at 7.6%. According to the Prime Minister, this is the highest figure, both among European countries and the region, as well as among the EEU member states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks...
 Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
“The consumer price index was 99.9%...
 Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments
In 2018-2019, the state managed to increase the tax revenue by 505 billion drams, which is more than one billion dollars…
 Pashinyan: After the revolution, Armenian state budget revenues increased by 43.6% over the year and 8 months
“In 2018 - 2019, the Armenian government managed to increase the indicator of tax revenues of the state budget by AMD 505 billion...
 Newspaper: Armenia permanent population decreases
The number of births has also dropped…
 Dollar gaining strength in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos