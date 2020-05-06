PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019

YEREVAN. – The activities of the government of Armenia in the next 5 years will focus on the construction of an export-oriented, competitive and inclusive economy that meets the highest high-tech, industrial, and ecological requirements. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the discussion of the report on the course of implementation of the government's 2019 program at Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

According to him, the main task of the government is to promote employment and reduce poverty. "As you know, 2019 was the first full-fledged post-revolutionary year, and that year should give us an idea of the potential of the new post-revolutionary government and political majority," Pashinyan said.

He also considered it important to note that in 2019, the highest economic growth was managed to be recorded—at 7.6%. According to the Prime Minister, this is the highest figure, both among European countries and the region, as well as among the EEU member states.