225 ultra-modern video surveillance devices installed on the front line, Armenian minister's spokesperson claims

A total of 225 ultra-modern video surveillance devices have been installed on the front line, Armenia defense minister's spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook.
According to her, 64 combat positions have been provided with constant electricity, 134 combat positions - with constant water, 35 combat positions - with modular baths. And 74% of urgent service personnel have been provided with the new nutrition, while 90% will be provided from May 8. And 54% of the personnel in combat positions have been provided with new nutrition.