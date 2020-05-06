Manufacturing in GDP structure of Armenia becomes economy's leading sector, Pashinyan claims

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the economic growth in 2019, noting the improvement in the sectoral structure of the economy, low inflation, and stable financial indicators.
His remarks came on Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.
Pashinyan called one of the most important results that the growth in the manufacturing industry in 2019 amounted to 12%.
“For the first time since 2008, manufacturing, excluding mining, has become a leading sector of the economy in the GDP structure. The export of goods and services from Armenia increased by 10.3% in 2019," he noted.
A significant increase in exports was recorded in the product groups of cognac, wines, and products of plant origin, the PM added noting a turnover growth of 30% in the high-tech industry.
The growth rate of the export of medium-tech goods amounted to 26.9%, while the export of high-tech goods - 13.3%.
In January - September 2019, the inflow of foreign investment amounted to $ 2.2 billion - an increase of $ 465 million compared to 2018.