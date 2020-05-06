News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Manufacturing in GDP structure of Armenia becomes economy's leading sector, Pashinyan claims
Manufacturing in GDP structure of Armenia becomes economy's leading sector, Pashinyan claims
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the economic growth in 2019, noting the improvement in the sectoral structure of the economy, low inflation, and stable financial indicators.

His remarks came on Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.

Pashinyan called one of the most important results that the growth in the manufacturing industry in 2019 amounted to 12%. 

“For the first time since 2008, manufacturing, excluding mining, has become a leading sector of the economy in the GDP structure. The export of goods and services from Armenia increased by 10.3% in 2019," he noted.

A significant increase in exports was recorded in the product groups of cognac, wines, and products of plant origin, the PM added noting a turnover growth of 30% in the high-tech industry.

The growth rate of the export of medium-tech goods amounted to 26.9%, while the export of high-tech goods - 13.3%. 

In January - September 2019, the inflow of foreign investment amounted to $ 2.2 billion - an increase of $ 465 million compared to 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia must apply mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets
During a parliamentary session today, Prime...
 Dollar rise continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia
Pashinyan also reported on the results of the 16 programs currently being implemented by the government, and aimed at overcoming COVID-19’s socioeconomic consequences in the country…
 Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks...
 Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
“The consumer price index was 99.9%...
 World Bank supports innovative social assistance project in Armenia
The project will benefit over 11,000 vulnerable members of society...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos