Armenia National Security Service dismisses reports on director, other employees’ submitting resignations

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has dismissed the reports that the NSS leadership has written letters of resignation.
"The reports disseminated in the press that the NSS director and other employees have written an application for dismissal do not correspond to reality. The NSS continues its normal activities," the NSS press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, since Wednesday, the media have been disseminating reports that after Argishti Kyaramyan's appointment as NSS Deputy Director, unrest is brewing at the NSS, and several dozen NSS officials have written letters of resignation.