News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Protests in front of Armenian CB: Action organizer apprehended
Protests in front of Armenian CB: Action organizer apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An activist of a protest against the predatory interest of credit organizations Manuel Manukyan was again apprehended. 

While the action was going on, the police tried to appease its participants, urging them to stop the action during the state of emergency or at least maintain a social distancing.

The protests are being held for the third day. The protesters today handed over their latter to the CB leadership. During the rally yesterday, several people, including Manukyan, have also been apprehended.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EBRD cuts 2020 GDP forecasts for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan
For Armenia, the EBRD forecast the economy would shrink 3.5% in 2020...
 Armenia PM: 500,000 people were given loan repayment holiday during this period
Pashinyan spoke with the citizens protesting in front of the Central Bank…
 Protests in Yerevan: Citizens hand over their letter to CB head
The protesters on the eve also called on the MPs to join them but in vain...
 Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance
The results will be published in the October 2020 issue of Global Finance magazine...
 IDBank prolongs credit vacation until the 1st of June
After the 1st of June, the package support announced by the Bank on the 2nd of April will be still operated...
 Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos