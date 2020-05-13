Protests in front of Armenian CB: Action organizer apprehended

An activist of a protest against the predatory interest of credit organizations Manuel Manukyan was again apprehended.
While the action was going on, the police tried to appease its participants, urging them to stop the action during the state of emergency or at least maintain a social distancing.
The protests are being held for the third day. The protesters today handed over their latter to the CB leadership. During the rally yesterday, several people, including Manukyan, have also been apprehended.