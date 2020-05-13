News
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, the results of the COVID-19 examination of 31 test samples were received, and six of them have come back positive, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

Of the six citizens mentioned above, four are members of the same isolated family whose another member had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago (Nor Brajur village).

The other two persons are from the circle of contact from the case that registered a few days ago in Shahumyan Region (Karvachar town).

Twenty cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh so far, eight of which have already recovered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
