Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,860 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 3,860 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Thursday morning.
A total of 36,016 tests—1,250 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,218 people—an increase by 69 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 1,572 COVID-19 patients—72 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 49 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 21 such cases in the country.