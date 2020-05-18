News
Monday
May 18
Armenia public transport resumes operations
Armenia public transport resumes operations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday, Yerevan's public transport will resume operations in a special mode. Mayor Hayk Marutyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"According to the decision of the RA [Republic of Armenia] Commandant [of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation], there will be special rules for the operation of [public] transport to reduce the risk of infection.

In case of violation of the rules, the police can stop the public transport vehicle, remove the passengers, and impound the vehicle, where the driver and/or the passenger transport company will be fined.

The drivers [of public transport vehicles] are instructed to stop the vehicle if there are any passengers who do not follow the rules, until the violation is eliminated.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
