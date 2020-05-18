News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported
Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 351 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 4,823 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.

A total of 41,850 tests—1,620 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,718 people—an increase by 255 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,019 COVID-19 patients—94 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 61 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.

One more person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 25 such cases in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens
It has been closed since March 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
 Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700
In the meantime, 432 have already recovered...
 Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases
The minister of health informed…
 Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode
By complying with the requirements of the Commandant’s Office...
 Yerevan deputy mayors holding press conference
They are talking about the special conditions for the resumption of the activities of the city’s public transport and kindergartens and other urban issues during the current state of emergency…
 What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?
According to the new decision by the Commandant of the current state of emergency…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos