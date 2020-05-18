Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 351 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 4,823 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.

A total of 41,850 tests—1,620 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,718 people—an increase by 255 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,019 COVID-19 patients—94 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 61 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.

One more person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 25 such cases in the country.