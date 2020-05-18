Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision

YEREVAN. – The legal team of the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has received the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan to deny the motions to commute Kocharyan's current precautionary measure of arrest; the decision consists of 92 pages, his legal defense team informs about this.
The defense does not agree with the grounds of this decision and is currently preparing appeals, which will be submitted in the prescribed manner to the Criminal Court of Appeal in the near future.