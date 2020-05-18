News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision
Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The legal team of the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has received the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan to deny the motions to commute Kocharyan's current precautionary measure of arrest; the decision consists of 92 pages, his legal defense team informs about this.

The defense does not agree with the grounds of this decision and is currently preparing appeals, which will be submitted in the prescribed manner to the Criminal Court of Appeal in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered
They issued a statement…
 7or.am: Russian and Armenian FMs talked about political persecution against Armenia 2nd President
The Russian party directly stated that the official ties...
 Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody
Today’s court decision, as well as the...
 Armenian ex-president's lawyer says court's rule will be appealed
The lawyer their most likely would appeal the decision...
 Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released
The decision was published on Wednesday...
 Paruyr Hayrikyan on trial over case of Armenia 2nd President
On May 8, ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos