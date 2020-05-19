Armenia health minister: Those with COVID-19 but without symptoms will no longer be isolated

YEREVAN. – In a few days, hundreds of citizens with positive coronavirus test results but who have no symptoms, or have very mild symptoms, will return home from the places of isolation, while newly diagnosed citizens will not be isolated in hotels or hospitals. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"This change is due to two factors. The first is the increase in the number of citizens having a positive diagnosis, which is increasing day by day, and the second is the change in the strategy of managing the asymptomatic cases from the point of view of optimal use of beds and other resources,” he added, in particular.