Armenia PM to attend oath of office ceremony of Artsakh President-elect

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will attend the ceremony of assumption and oath of office of President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia in response to an inquiry from Armenpress.
The special session of the National Assembly dedicated to the assumption of office by Arayik Harutyunyan will be held on May 21 (6 p.m.) in the auditorium of the Culture and Youth Center in Shushi. Journalists’ entrance will be prohibited.
Leader of Free Homeland Party Arayik Harutyunyan was elected president based on the results of the second round of the presidential elections in Artsakh on April 15. His opponent was Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mayilyan. The first round of the vote was held on March 31.