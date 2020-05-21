News
Thursday
May 21
News
Thursday
May 21
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,606 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, a total of 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 5,606 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Thursday morning.

A total of 45,822 tests have been conducted so far, and 2,928 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,581 COVID-19 patients—162 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 70 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.

And there are a total of 27 cases in the country where persons were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but have died of other illnesses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
