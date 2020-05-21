Yerevan nursing home 2 elderly persons infected with coronavirus die

YEREVAN. – Two of the elderly people from the Nork nursing home in Yerevan, and who had coronavirus and were in critical condition, died Wednesday. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The condition of 11 of the 14 elderly people in the hospitals is stable. Two deaths were reported yesterday from among the three in critical condition; one from the coronavirus, the other—no," she said.

As reported earlier, the number of infected people in this nursing home has reached 45, 28 of whom are its employees, whereas 17 are the elderly receiving care at this facility.