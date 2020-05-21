News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Yerevan nursing home 2 elderly persons infected with coronavirus die
Yerevan nursing home 2 elderly persons infected with coronavirus die
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Two of the elderly people from the Nork nursing home in Yerevan, and who had coronavirus and were in critical condition, died Wednesday. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The condition of 11 of the 14 elderly people in the hospitals is stable. Two deaths were reported yesterday from among the three in critical condition; one from the coronavirus, the other—no," she said.

As reported earlier, the number of infected people in this nursing home has reached 45, 28 of whom are its employees, whereas 17 are the elderly receiving care at this facility.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Results of 34 of 88 tests sent from Artsakh to Armenia announced, all are negative
Currently, Artsakh has 29 confirmed...
 Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Governor of Kotayk Province of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan...
 China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing...
 Over 90% of China's SMEs resume operations
Thus, nearly 93 percent of SMEs in the manufacturing and construction fields had resumed operation
 Armenia citizens infected with COVID-19 in Georgia have contacts with coronavirus patients
Citizens of Armenia who were infected with the...
 Iran has over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Jahanpour noted that 2,392 COVID-19 new infected cases have been recorded since yesterday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos