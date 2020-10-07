Netherlands parliament calls on government to take action against Azerbaijan, Turkey

The Dutch parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution by an overwhelming majority, calling on the government to take action against Azerbaijan and Turkey in order to immediately end the current Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war.
As reported by Armenpress, the person behind this resolution is the humble Martijn van Helvert, speaker of the coalition Christian Democratic Appeal party.
With this resolution, the parliament of the Netherlands also calls on the government to insist at the forthcoming EU summit that its conclusions should include the need for an immediate ceasefire and the return of the conflicting parties to the negotiating table under the auspices of the OSCE.