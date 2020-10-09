News
Union of Armenians of Russia: TASS dismisses Saadat Kadirova for xenophobic statements
Union of Armenians of Russia: TASS dismisses Saadat Kadirova for xenophobic statements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Head of the Division for Relations with Diplomatic Institutions at TASS news agency Saadad Kadirova, who yesterday became popular for her xenophobic statements, has been dismissed, as reported the press service of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

“TASS is at its peak. Saadat Kadirova has been dismissed from TASS. Now she is nobody and doesn’t represent anything. However, taking into consideration that she is overtly against Russia, it would be fair to deprive her of Russian citizenship as well,” as stated on the Facebook page of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

The Union of Armenians of Russia had filed a petition with the demand to dismiss Kadirova.

During a show aired on Rosia 24 TV, Saadat Kadirova justified the attacks on the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi as a result of which Russian reporters were wounded and one of whom is in extremely critical condition. She recalled Putin’s statements on ‘killing terrorists in restrooms’, adding that servicemen were praying in the church at the moment of strikes against the church, and those servicemen are occupiers, and thus the bombardment of the church was justified, drawing parallels between the cathedral and a restroom.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
