Bright Armenia Party MP: No invitation to political consultation over snap elections from authorities

Bright Armenia Party hasn’t received any invitation to a political consultation over snap elections from the authorities. This is what leader of Bright Armenia Party and the homonymous faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan said during today’s briefings in parliament.
According to him, if there are talks about holding new elections after adoption of the Electoral Code, there will be a need for discussions. “If the Electoral Code isn’t amended, we can hold snap elections tomorrow. However, if we make amendments, snap elections can be held in six months. This is one of the requirements of the Venice Commission,” Marukyan added.