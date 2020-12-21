Facebook blocks Mikayel Minasyan's page and removes his post about pastor after Armenian authorities' complaint

Former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Facebook has blocked his Facebook page for 24 hours and removed his last Facebook post supporting Father Pargev.

“Since the actions of the authorities of Armenia in agony to stay in power are becoming ridiculous, I deem it necessary to inform that the authorities, using all state resources and in fear of today’s release of the Requiem series, blocked my Facebook page for 24 hours and, as a result of staged complaints, Facebook removed my last post about Father Pargev. I am gladly presenting to your media outlet the “Requiem/4. People” series to broadcast it for me and reaffirm every word stated in my last Facebook post, according to which any encroachment against the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and its servants will be punished by the strictest rules of the law and life. If only this government of pitiful bastards dealt with the Armenian boys who are missing and in captivity, the security of the borders of Armenia and Artsakh and the social issues of our people with the same consistency. Casus belli,” the ex-Ambassador stated.