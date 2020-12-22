News
Karabakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan resigns, to hold position in government
Karabakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan resigns, to hold position in government
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan has submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly and will be holding a position in government, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, adding the following:

“The resignation of the Ombudsman is due to his offer to hold a position in government, proceeding from the current challenges and needs.

Tomorrow, on December 23 at 11 a.m. Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan will give a press conference at the National Assembly which will be broadcast live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Human Rights Defender.

Reporters who are not in Artsakh can post their questions on the Facebook page before December 23 at 9 a.m.”
