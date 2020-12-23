Opposition ARF party representative is called to Armenia Investigative Committee to give explanation

Late last night I was informed that I was called to the Yerevan city investigation department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia to give an explanation within the framework of the reports being prepared. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Saghatelyan added that this was probably connected with Tuesday’s police statement, according to which the police had observed features of a crime in his speech during the opposition rally yesterday.
"Today I will go to the Yerevan city [investigation] department, after which I will inform the public about the process. I declare once that it is impossible to silence us with these methods. The fight continues with greater determination. I invite all compatriots to the Republic Square [in Yerevan] at 16:00," Ishkhan Saghatelyan also wrote.