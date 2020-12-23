News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Opposition ARF party representative is called to Armenia Investigative Committee to give explanation
Opposition ARF party representative is called to Armenia Investigative Committee to give explanation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Late last night I was informed that I was called to the Yerevan city investigation department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia to give an explanation within the framework of the reports being prepared. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Saghatelyan added that this was probably connected with Tuesday’s police statement, according to which the police had observed features of a crime in his speech during the opposition rally yesterday.

"Today I will go to the Yerevan city [investigation] department, after which I will inform the public about the process. I declare once that it is impossible to silence us with these methods. The fight continues with greater determination. I invite all compatriots to the Republic Square [in Yerevan] at 16:00," Ishkhan Saghatelyan also wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Those demanding premier Pashinyan's resignation spend night at Republic Square in Yerevan
Also, the demonstrators have set fire inside metal barrels to keep warm…
 Police urge opposition rally participants not to use Republic Square in Yerevan for purposes not provided by law
Including for pitching tents…
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence
In regard to the prima facie calls for...
 Armenia ex-justice minister gets into dispute with police officers at Republic Square
After long discussions, it was...
 Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan
Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos