Turkish defense minister says Greece goes from door to door spreading lies

Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of spreading lies, ekathimerini reported.
A representative of the ruling party told the European Union that with the UK leaving the bloc it would be better to develop relations with Turkey.
In a statement to the Hurriyet newspaper, Akar accused Greece of unreasonably issuing navigation warnings, which are then not followed by actual naval maneuvers.
The agency notes Greece has made it clear that it will enter with Turkey only in substantive talks on the delimitation of the continental shelf and will not discuss any issues related to sovereignty.