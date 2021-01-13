Davit Sanasaryan resigns from post of head of Armenia State Supervision Service

Davit Sanasaryan has resigned from the post of Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia. Sanasaryan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots,

Nearly two years ago, I was deprived of the opportunity to serve as head of the State Supervision Service due to an unlawful criminal case, and I am participating in a court procedure that has nothing to do with me.

It has been a long time since I made a decision that was difficult for me, but I took into consideration the risks arising from the post-war shocks and delayed it so that I wouldn’t increase the chances of the representatives of the former regime to return. I have always supported the legitimate government during crises, but for some reason, I wasn’t able to meet with the Prime Minister during this period and share my views on various issues, but I had made an attempt to meet him right after the ceasefire. Thus, I have submitted to Prime Minister Pashinyan a letter to relieve me of the post of Head of the State Supervision Service.

There are two main choices to make in order to get out of the management and political crises created in the country after the war, that is, support the former regime holding protests or the current government, which failed to implement the revolution and fulfill most of the promises made during the elections. Most people didn’t participate in the protests of the former regime, even though they are discontent with the current authorities, and others support the current government so that the former regime doesn’t have more chances to return to power. This status-quo can pose threats to national security and serves as a real obstacle for development.

Thus, I declare that my like-minded friends and I are launching a new political process and will present our formulas for getting out of the domestic political crisis and helping Armenia grow and become strong.”