ServiceTitan Company created by Armenians valued at $ 8.3 billion

ServiceTitan Company created by Armenians has been valued at $ 8.3 billion.
According to Forbes, this is not a new audio app, crypto security company, or remote work tool, but with Americans staying at home in recent months, a software startup called ServiceTitan has helped the retail professionals who serve those homes safely stay behind the scenes in business.
ServiceTitan raised $ 500 million in a round led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital Global Equities, which brought together existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital, Iconiq, Index Ventures, and T. Rowe Price.
During the pandemic, ServiceTitan watched as some of its customers immediately experienced a boom in their business while others struggled. Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO, said that by playing on the spirit of collaboration between contractors, the company was able to collect best practices and create a guide for safe and contactless home maintenance, donating 100,000 masks.