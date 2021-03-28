News
Armenia receives first batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Region:Armenia

 The first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine was imported to Armenia within the framework of the COVAX FACILITY initiative: 24 thousand doses have been received in Armenia, the health ministry reported.

The first batch of the vaccine is provided for people at risk - doctors, people aged 65 and over, patients with chronic diseases, residents and employees of care institutions, who will be vaccinated voluntarily.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was purchased as part of the COVAX FACILITY initiative. The vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. It can be used for people aged 18 and over.
