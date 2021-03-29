News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris: Azerbaijanis threw stones at car transporting bodies of fallen soldiers (PHOTOS)
Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris: Azerbaijanis threw stones at car transporting bodies of fallen soldiers (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Last night, the Azerbaijanis threw stones at the vehicle transporting the bodies of the fallen servicemen and broke its windows. Irina Yolyan, the deputy mayor of Goris, Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Monday.

"The driver says that he left Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] at night, headed for Goris, it was thick fog; he sensed that the car was being hit with stones. The incident took place at night, at 1:30am. The driver did not stop, continued driving, took the bodies of the fallen to Goris.

These are facts about the enemy’s aggressive behavior, which must be recorded and measures taken. After all, who should ultimately guarantee the right of a peaceful resident to safe travel?," the deputy mayor of Goris added and asked.

-
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war
The minister didn’t agree with the...
 Karabakh search operations find another body
A total of 1,524 bodies have been retrieved so far…
 Artsakh parliamentary speaker receives Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan
The parliamentary speaker also touched upon...
 Armenia FM: Karabakh war became retreat, defeat of democracy
It showed that in a situation when the world is busy with the coronavirus pandemic and several other key issues…
 Armenia FM: Solution to humanitarian situation in Karabakh is one of Armenian side's priorities
Aivazian resolutely condemned...
 Armenia MFA: Recent Karabakh war is not consequence of Armenian diplomacy’s defeat
The FM noted that he considers the accusations against Armenian diplomacy unfair in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos