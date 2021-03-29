Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris: Azerbaijanis threw stones at car transporting bodies of fallen soldiers (PHOTOS)

Last night, the Azerbaijanis threw stones at the vehicle transporting the bodies of the fallen servicemen and broke its windows. Irina Yolyan, the deputy mayor of Goris, Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Monday.
"The driver says that he left Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] at night, headed for Goris, it was thick fog; he sensed that the car was being hit with stones. The incident took place at night, at 1:30am. The driver did not stop, continued driving, took the bodies of the fallen to Goris.
These are facts about the enemy’s aggressive behavior, which must be recorded and measures taken. After all, who should ultimately guarantee the right of a peaceful resident to safe travel?," the deputy mayor of Goris added and asked.
