750 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
750 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 750 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 191,491 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,497 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 890 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 513, the total respective number so far is 172,609, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,499—which is an increase by 212 in one day.

And 4,658 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 847,475 such tests have been performed to date.
Հայերեն and Русский
