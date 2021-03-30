Ambassador recalled from Israel during Artsakh war still in Armenia

Armenian Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan, who was recalled on the fifth day of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war for consultations, is still in Yerevan. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On October 1, 2020, referring to the supply of weapons by Israel to Azerbaijan, Naghdalyan had said that the Armenian side considers it inadmissible to sell state-of-the-art weapons to Azerbaijan at a time when Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, is carrying out a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.
“We have repeatedly informed our Israeli counterparts about this through diplomatic channels (…). Based on the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to recall the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for consultations,” Anna Naghdalyan had noted.