News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"1) Azerbaijan installations in the vicinity of the villages of Syunik or Gegharkunik [Provinces], on the roads in Syunik cannot be substantiated by the borders of Soviet Armenia or [Soviet] Azerbaijan (…), or by other maps and GPS data.

As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and, moreover, no international document has been signed in that regard.

2) What happened in the Soviet Union was not the determination of state borders between two sovereign states—Armenia and Azerbaijan, but the administrative division of borders between two entities within one sovereign state: the USSR (…).

3) The process of determining the RA state borders Armenia cannot be linked to the administrative-territorial division. (…).

4) In the process of determining the RA state borders, the borders and maps of the First Republic of Armenia cannot be ignored. (…).

5) Today's Azerbaijani installations have taken place with gross and massive violations of international law, including the requirements of human rights, under the real threat of war and force, and in the conditions of open Azerbaijani genocidal policy [against Armenians].

6) The process of determining the state borders may not disrupt the normal life of the border residents, or cause the rights and legal interests of a citizen of the state (…) and other rights,” the ombudsman of Armenia wrote in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijani either doesn’t control its armed units in occupied territories, or is deliberately doing it
The ministry issued a comment in connection with the recent attacks on Armenian civilian vehicles…
 Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads
But the issue of security is a priority…
 Criminal case on handing Karabakh minefield maps to Turkey special services is accepted for proceedings
In connection with a media report that the HALO Trust had handed…
 Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis stole Shurnukh resident’s cows, drove them to Azerbaijan territory
And since the “wolf chokers” of the government do not inspire much faith, I have turned also to Rustam Muradov…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Artsakh
This time—in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli) regions…
 Peskov: Everyone should remember Russia president’s personal role in ending war in Karabakh
Russia has good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the Russian presidential press secretary…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos