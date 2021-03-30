Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS

As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"1) Azerbaijan installations in the vicinity of the villages of Syunik or Gegharkunik [Provinces], on the roads in Syunik cannot be substantiated by the borders of Soviet Armenia or [Soviet] Azerbaijan (…), or by other maps and GPS data.

2) What happened in the Soviet Union was not the determination of state borders between two sovereign states—Armenia and Azerbaijan, but the administrative division of borders between two entities within one sovereign state: the USSR (…).

3) The process of determining the RA state borders Armenia cannot be linked to the administrative-territorial division. (…).

4) In the process of determining the RA state borders, the borders and maps of the First Republic of Armenia cannot be ignored. (…).

5) Today's Azerbaijani installations have taken place with gross and massive violations of international law, including the requirements of human rights, under the real threat of war and force, and in the conditions of open Azerbaijani genocidal policy [against Armenians].

6) The process of determining the state borders may not disrupt the normal life of the border residents, or cause the rights and legal interests of a citizen of the state (…) and other rights,” the ombudsman of Armenia wrote in particular.