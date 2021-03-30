News
Tuesday
March 30
News
Tuesday
March 30
One dollar exceeds AMD 530 mark in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 530.70/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.62 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 622.94 (down by AMD 1.18), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 730.40 (down by AMD 2.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.99 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 423.66, AMD 29,107.62 and AMD 20,321.32, respectively.
