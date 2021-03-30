News
Tuesday
March 30
Tuesday
March 30
Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties
Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who had fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani-Turkish-mercenary military aggression last fall against Artsakh.

According to the official data published by the Artsakh Defense Army, the number of such casualties from the Armenian side has now reached 2,702.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
