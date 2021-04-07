News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
1,025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 1,025 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 198,898 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,647 cases.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 936 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 626, the total respective number so far is 178,227, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,088—which is an increase by 375 in one day.

And 4,639 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 884,929 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US provides additional $1mn to support coronavirus vaccination efforts in Armenia
Bringing USAID’s total funding to date to combat COVID-19 to more than $11 million…
 760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 22 more coronavirus patients have died, but nine of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19
To date, the Ministry of Health would...
 479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia reports 590 new COVID-19 new cases: 20 people die
The number of people recovered in one day is 608, the total number of recovered people is 176,009...
 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 37 more coronavirus patients have died, but 14 of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos