Armenia National Security Service chief negotiating with parents of captured soldiers in Shirak Province

The relatives of reserve officers from Armenia’s Shirak Province who were captured in the Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following the war are in a meeting with chief of the National Security Service in Shirak Province who is holding negotiations with them. This is what the mother of a captured reserve officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The mother said police officer Vahram Yengoyan had provoked police officers to attack the relatives and push them out of the regional governor’s office and police officers had broken the glass window of the door before the chief of the National Security Service arrived.

She stated that the employees of the regional governor’s office are also in the office, and the parents say they will stay there until Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan comes and answers their questions in person.

Mediaport Telegram channel reports that Pashinyan’s assistant has said the parents can come and meet the Prime Minister in the government building.

As reported earlier, the situation at the regional governor’s office of Shirak Province is tense. Police have dispersed, by use of force, the relatives of captives holding a protest.