Slovakia President supports Czech government's actions to expel Russian diplomats

Financial Times: Saudi Arabia's and Iran's top officials hold direct talks

NATO already blames Russia for explosion in Czech Republic's Vrbetice

Greece can't overlook its discord with Turkey

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Russian NTV federal television prepares report on Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief renounces lawsuit against PM and his spokesperson

Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian

Czech citizens pour ketchup on walls of Russia Embassy in Prague

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is violating international principles, military conflict continues

Armenia ex-Deputy PM: Authorities preparing to take advantage of April 24th for campaigning

Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Armenia Ombudsman: Certain officials have distorted notions of their status

Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans

Armenia opposition MP on upcoming discussion on Armenian POWs in the PACE

Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases

Armenia Ombudsman responds to Azerbaijan President's statements about Armenians

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits southern Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker says there will be timely response to sabotage in Natanz

Armenia ex-defense minister tells army generals and officers to get ready to be 'sentenced'

Iran says talks in Vienna are on right track

Armenia confirms 547 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Czech Republic might not let Russia participate in tender for construction of nuclear power plant

Zakharova responds to Czech Republic's expulsion of Russia diplomats

Armenia opposition MP: PACE Chairmanship and Bureau approve discussion on Armenian POWs

Ukraine's MFA decides to expel Russian diplomat from country

US President sets immigration quotas for refugees

Emmanuel Macron intends to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

US and Japan to work together on 5G

China accuses Japan and US of interfering in China's internal affairs

Russia intends to expel Ukrainian consul

French citizens refuse to leave Pakistan despite embassy call

Farewell ceremony for Prince Philip takes place in UK

Armenia president Sarkissian will not sign law on Electoral Code amendments

Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million

Iranian leader instructs army to increase its combat readiness

Karabakh emergency service: Another body found during search Saturday

Aircompany Armenia launches 2 new flights

Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup

Baku has “unique” interpretation of OSCE Minsk Group further mission goals

Pashinyan: There will be parliamentary elections in Armenia in near future

PM: We cannot say there is complete justice, fairness in Armenia today

Pashinyan: Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Iran accuses Arab League, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council of making "irresponsible comments"

Armenia political party holds congress

Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM

5kg baby girl is born in Yerevan hospital

Armenia independent MP: Sotk gold mine workers continue blocking road, railway leading to it

Nagorno-Karabakh: X-Ray of the Conflict

Canada Province of Alberta recognizes Armenian Genocide

Catholicos, Artsakh President discuss challenges facing Karabakh Armenians

Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam

Armenia premier speaks in Vayots Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Syria President on National Day

870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday

Iran actions on uranium enrichment do not benefit talks, says Biden.

Spokesperson: Armenia PM is in Vayots Dzor Province

Newspaper: Armenia authorities “get to work”

FBI launching new investigation in connection with China government

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to face hard battles at PACE

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan seeking first woman candidate on his electoral list

US sanctions on Russia “mostly symbolic,” economists say

First Hyundai pickup truck was officially presented

Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia President: We Armenians created artificial barriers with and were afraid of the Diaspora

Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region

Armenia President expresses condolences on death of Vartan Gregorian

Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine

Lavrov says Moscow will expel 10 US diplomats

German, French and Ukrainian leaders call on Russia to pull out additional troops from Ukraine-Crimea border

Karabakh Defense Army releases list of another 193 Armenian soldiers who fell in the war

Armenian servicewomen take oath of enlistment at military unit

Armenia Constitutional Court rules to dismiss case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Armenian army's General Staff chief receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia and Georgia Presidents exchange tweets

World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged

Armenia high-tech industry minister: Security topics must be absolutely closed

Armenia President: I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, but couldn't due to COVID-19

Fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital, Armenian president pays visit to Georgia, 16.04.21 digest

Karabakh President visits Police of Armenia, grants posthumous awards to 70 policemen

Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza

Armenia justice minister hosts two dozens of employees of Karabakh's state bodies

Armenia MOD introduces newly appointed First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian

Armenia’s Sarkissian: We have no choice but to have very active, very “fighting” foreign policy

Armen Sarkissian: Turkey and Azerbaijan must take first of 1,000 steps before opening of roads

Armenia President: Let them return our boys, girls first before talking to Azerbaijan about anything

Armenia economy minister has new deputy

Armenia MP calls on extra-parliamentary opposition to stop fighting against incumbent authorities

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on call made by ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff

Armenia official on giving corridor to Azerbaijan via Zangezur: No such issue will be discussed

Armenia Deputy PM on Azerbaijan setting preconditions for return of Armenian POWs

Clarification: Armenia President is on official visit to Georgia, host country covering hotel expenses

Bulgarian parliament accepts resignation of government led by Boyko Borisov