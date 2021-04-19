News
Monday
April 19
News
Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged
Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan has been charged with aiding and abetting the misuse committed by the former minister of culture and youth affairs, as well as money laundering in connection with a criminal case. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As per the statement, Smbatyan has been charged under the Criminal Code articles on aiding and abetting abuse of office and on money laundering, and an AMD 20,000,000 bail has been as his pretrial measure.

The former minister of culture and youth affairs had been included as a defendant in the aforementioned criminal case and was declared wanted.

The investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն
