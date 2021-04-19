Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official

YEREVAN. – Due to the high numbers of coronavirus, we have a problem of hospitalization. Romella Abovyan, head of the Epidemiology Department of Nosocomial Infections at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, told this to a press conference on Monday.
"Constant work is being to accommodate new [COVID-19] patients in case of vacancies. The [respective] bed capacity in all hospitals is used up," she added.
According to Abovyan, although the coronavirus-related situation is stable in Armenia, the daily cases of this disease remain very high in the country.