Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday
Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has just voted so that the issue of Armenian POWs [in Azerbaijan] is entered into the agenda tomorrow evening and is discussed. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP and member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, Mikayel Melkumyan—who is also in Strasbourg, France—, on Monday wrote this on Facebook.

"The issue was voted on because the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Samad Seyidov, had submitted an objection, stating that it would have a destabilizing implication for the region. 132 delegates took part in the discussion of the issue, 93 delegates voted for, 21—against, and 18 abstained [from voting]. Thus, the issue will definitely be discussed tomorrow," Melkumyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն
Photos