From which PACE member countries did delegates vote against putting Armenian POWs’ issue on agenda?

The official website of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has published the results of the roll-call vote on the issue of urgently putting the matter of Armenian POWs war on the agenda of the PACE spring session.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am previously reported, 93 delegates voted in favor of including the matter of Armenian POWs, other captives and displaced persons in the agenda, 21 voted against, and 18 others abstained from voting.

According to the results, eight of the 21 PACE delegates who voted against this matter represent Turkey, six—Azerbaijan, five—Russia, and one delegate each from Hungary and Serbia.

Another seven members of the Russian delegation abstained, but none of its members voted in favor.

It is noteworthy, however, that a member of the Turkish delegation voted in favor of putting this matter on the agenda.

The debates on the issue will take place Tuesday afternoon.