Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 9:26am Tuesday, the national crisis management center of Armenia received information that at 10:26pm on Monday, Getahovit village residents S. H. (born in 1980), A. H. (born in 1980), S. A. (born in 2007), and S. H. (born in 2009) were transferred to the Ijevan town hospital in Tavush Province, with an initial diagnosis of food poisoning. Armenian NEWS.am has learned this from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

But S. H. (born in 2009) died in this medical center.

Ս. H. and A. H. were later taken to "Heratsi" Hospital Complex No. 1 in Yerevan, and S. A. (born in 2007)—to Muratsan Medical Center in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
