Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible danger of Armenian Church in Artsakh

The Caucasus Heritage Watch organization warns of the possible danger of the 7th century Armenian Church Vankasar in the Martakert region of Artsakh.
"Satellite imagery from 4/16 shows probable heavy equipment in parking area and possible structure across road," the organizatio tweeted.
"Can authorities clarify intent of this equipment?" they demand referring to the Azerbaijani authorities.
