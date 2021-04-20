Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity

In her speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), French delegate Alexandra Louis said the tragedy in Nagorno-Karabakh won’t end so long as people are in captivity.
Louis said Armenia respected the agreement over the release of all prisoners of war that was reached in November 202, but Azerbaijan refused to release nearly 200 Armenian prisoners of war, and added that this is a clear violation of international law, particularly the Geneva Convention.
According to her, Azerbaijan declares that those people were captured after the end of the hostilities, meaning they are ‘terrorists’, but those people are prisoners of war and must be returned to their homeland. Louis said they have most probably been exposed to inhumane treatment and added that the PACE has watched the videos released by Amnesty International. She also informed that the European Court of Human Rights asked for information about the conditions for custody, yet didn’t receive a response, and this also sparks doubt.