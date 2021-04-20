News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity
Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In her speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), French delegate Alexandra Louis said the tragedy in Nagorno-Karabakh won’t end so long as people are in captivity.

Louis said Armenia respected the agreement over the release of all prisoners of war that was reached in November 202, but Azerbaijan refused to release nearly 200 Armenian prisoners of war, and added that this is a clear violation of international law, particularly the Geneva Convention.

According to her, Azerbaijan declares that those people were captured after the end of the hostilities, meaning they are ‘terrorists’, but those people are prisoners of war and must be returned to their homeland. Louis said they have most probably been exposed to inhumane treatment and added that the PACE has watched the videos released by Amnesty International. She also informed that the European Court of Human Rights asked for information about the conditions for custody, yet didn’t receive a response, and this also sparks doubt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles
“The Ministry of Defense of Russia responded...
 PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
According to him, it’s very...
 French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs
According to the politician, the...
 Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence
Kiljunen said he hopes...
 CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue
In her speech during the...
 PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue
Schennach added that it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos