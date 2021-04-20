Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers continue to fire gunshots near villages of Syunik Province

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The Azerbaijani military continues to fire in the immediate vicinity of the villages of Syunik Province of Armenia.
According to the residents, the gunshots are fired in the directions of Agarak, Yeghvard and other villages. During the visits to these villages, incidents were recorded by both the locals and the heads of villages. According to them, the shots are heard day and night. They are clearly heard in the villages and are aimed at causing panic and fear among the civilian population, primarily women and children.
In addition, the presence of the Azerbaijani military on the road from Kapan to Chakaten and other villages, from Goris to Shurnukh and Vorotan prevents the free movement of Armenian citizens. Due to this, villages are compelled to avoid traveling on the road in the evenings for safety reasons. The presence of the Azerbaijani military poses a threat to the physical safety of the villagers. Besides this, psychological integrity is being violated. Azerbaijani signs and flags are installed specifically in a way as to give an excuse to place soldiers next to them — supposedly for protection. They need to be removed.
In addition, residents of the villages of Syunik Province (Davit Bek, Kaghnut, Vorotan, Khnatsakh, Shikahogh, Chakaten and others) noted that it is impossible for them to use pastures and private lands due to the presence of the Azerbaijanis near the villages, including with legal cadastre documents.
It’s clear that the creation of a buffer zone is required for protection of the rights of the peaceful civilians in Syunik Province. The deployment of Azerbaijani soldiers near and on the roads of the villages of Syunik Province, including the flags and panels are not legally grounded and need to be removed from those places.”