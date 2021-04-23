Armenia labor, social affairs minister announces resignation

I am ending my tenure as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs as of today. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, on Friday wrote this on Facebook.

"In the post-war situation, I have taken on this responsibility solely for one objective: removing from the shoulders of our people as soon as possible the social catastrophe we faced as a result of the [recent] war unleashed by the enemy against Artsakh.

"Today we can record that Artsakh has overcome the social crisis and entered the stage of development programs and housing, in connection with which I express my satisfaction and consider the primary social challenges sufficiently overcome," Arakelyan added in particular.