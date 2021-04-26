News
Monday
April 26
News
US politician suspected of involvement in drug trafficking
US politician suspected of involvement in drug trafficking
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

President of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA), Andrew Kuchins—a politician and expert on the USSR and post-Soviet countries—, was handed a notice of suspicion under the article “Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without purpose of sale.” Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, according to 24.kg.

It is clarified that Kuchins was released under personal recognizance to appear.

“Interrogation of Andrew Kuchins and other investigative actions were carried out in connection with existence of sufficient grounds. The results of study of the presented samples of substances in the form of pills of white and yellow colors, capsules of blue and red-white colors were obtained. According to conclusion of the examination, the pills submitted for the study contain a psychotropic substance. The place of residence was searched, inspection and a search of Andrew Kuchins’ car was conducted within the framework of pre-trial proceedings, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said.

Andrew Kuchins was summoned for questioning. He spent several hours at the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Հայերեն and Русский
