Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Anonymous citizens of Yerevan have desecrated the statue of Ataturk’s Armenophobic ally Mahatma Gandhi, the press service of the “Alternative Municipality of Yerevan” initiative reports. The members of the initiative posted the following on the initiative’s Facebook page:
“The members of the “Alternative Municipality of Yerevan” initiative recently held a symbolic demonstration and will fight to remove the statue of an Armenophobic figure placed in Yerevan, and will remove it.
We ask our compatriots to be patient and bear the presence of the statue of this Armenophobic figure until we remove it.”