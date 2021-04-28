News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Anonymous citizens of Yerevan have desecrated the statue of Ataturk’s Armenophobic ally Mahatma Gandhi, the press service of the “Alternative Municipality of Yerevan” initiative reports. The members of the initiative posted the following on the initiative’s Facebook page:

“The members of the “Alternative Municipality of Yerevan” initiative recently held a symbolic demonstration and will fight to remove the statue of an Armenophobic figure placed in Yerevan, and will remove it.

We ask our compatriots to be patient and bear the presence of the statue of this Armenophobic figure until we remove it.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
19-year-old Yerevan citizen tries to jump off 14th floor of building, suicide attempt prevented
Rescuers prevented the suicide attempt...
 Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office's clarification regarding mansion of ex-chief of Armenia army's General Staff
A land had been allocated to...
 Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed
Signature to not leave the...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official’s nephew is arrested
The respective court decision will be appealed, said his attorney…
 Body found in burnt house in Armenia village is identified
He was a former police officer…
 Burnt body found in Armenia village house
In Aragatsotn Province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos