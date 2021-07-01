News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022
House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

President Joe Biden’s waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan and the disparity in military assistance between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be addressed by Secretary of State Blinken, stated the report accompanying the Fiscal Year 2022 Foreign Aid Bill, presented and adopted by the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations earlier this week, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In recent weeks, over 100,000 letters have already gone to U.S. Senate and House members to zero-out military assistance to Azerbaijan through the ANCA’s online portal

The report accompanying the House FY2022 Foreign Bill also calls for not less than $50 million in U.S. assistance to Armenia, “for economic development, private sector productivity, energy independence, democracy and the rule of law, and other purposes.”  It urges not less than $2 million for demining activities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).  The recommendation for U.S. assistance to Armenia is over twice that requested by President Biden in his FY2022 proposed budget, which remains silent on U.S. assistance to Artsakh.

With regard to President Biden’s waiver of Section 907, the report stated, “The Committee is concerned by disparity in military assistance provided to Azerbaijan in comparison to Armenia that is enabled by the annual waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act by the Secretary of State, including the most recent waiver signed by the Secretary on April 23, 2021. The Committee directs the military balance between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the diplomatic consequences of such disparity in military assistance be considered by the Secretary in any decision with respect to the renewal of the Section 907 waiver during fiscal year 2022.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian analyst: No businessman will make investments during administration of Armenia's current govt
According to him, the authorities have been...
 Armenia former President Kocharyan: I am confident that investments will make $1bn in second year
Investments [in Armenia] are now zero…
 Iran and Iraq to intensify cooperation and are ready for joint investment projects
Following two rounds of meetings of delegations led by Iranian Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand...
 Kocharyan: Investments of one billion dollars a year are quite a real number for Armenia
"In 1998, we had 300-310 companies with foreign capital...
 Aznavour Foundation provides clothes to operative headquarters of Artsakh government in Armenia
They will be distributed to those displaced from Karabakh and are currently in Armenia…
 Armenian MP: New inflow of direct foreign investments in Armenia dropped by 11 times in 2020
Melkumyan added that in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos