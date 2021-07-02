‘Armenia’ bloc petition already at Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. - The petition of the "Armenia" bloc, which ran in the special elections to the National Assembly on June 20, with a request to declare the election results invalid, or to declare the election results invalid and determine the order of distribution of parliamentary mandates, or to appoint a second round of elections, was registered Friday at the Constitutional Court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Constitutional Court.
As of 10:40am Friday, no other petitions related to the aforesaid election results have been submitted to the Constitutional Court.
To note, the deadline for the political forces that ran in the aforementioned election to apply to the Constitutional Court and challenge the election results ends today.
"Armenia" bloc is led by second President Robert Kocharyan.