News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
‘Armenia’ bloc petition already at Constitutional Court
‘Armenia’ bloc petition already at Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The petition of the "Armenia" bloc, which ran in the special elections to the National Assembly on June 20, with a request to declare the election results invalid, or to declare the election results invalid and determine the order of distribution of parliamentary mandates, or to appoint a second round of elections, was registered Friday at the Constitutional Court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Constitutional Court.

As of 10:40am Friday, no other petitions related to the aforesaid election results have been submitted to the Constitutional Court.

To note, the deadline for the political forces that ran in the aforementioned election to apply to the Constitutional Court and challenge the election results ends today.

"Armenia" bloc is led by second President Robert Kocharyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
'Armenia' bloc to apply to Constitutional Court with demand to annul results of elections in coming days
The permissiveness of these authorities needs to be...
 Armenia acting PM attends meeting dedicated to 103rd anniversary of prosecutor's office
And devoted to the Day of the Prosecutor's Office Employee…
 'Armenia' bloc representative: Employees of Meghri municipality have been questioned since morning
Police officers have been inviting employees of...
 'Armenia' bloc representative states electoral violations regarding which it will apply to Constitutional Court
Vardevanyan recalled the...
 Armenia MP on election results: I heard about widespread electoral fraud, but I don't have concrete facts
Zohrabyan also admitted that she is...
 Gallup announces post-election survey results in Armenia
Accordingly, a total of 35.8% of citizens had voted for the ruling party…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos