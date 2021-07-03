Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved

STEPANAKERT. – Rescuers have found and retrieved four more remains from the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of search operations carried out Saturday in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported.
According to preliminary data, these remains are of the Armenian participants—conscripts, volunteers, and reservists—in the hostilities last fall.
The identities of these Armenian heroes will be determined after a forensic examination.
To date, 1,595 such remains have been found ever since the ceasefire last November, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations added in its respective statement.