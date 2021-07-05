53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 53 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,606 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,527 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,101 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 67, the total respective number so far is 217,198, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,780—a drop by 16 from the previous day.
And 3,907 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,205,632 such tests have been performed to date.