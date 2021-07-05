News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 53 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,606 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,527 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,101 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 67, the total respective number so far is 217,198, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,780—a drop by 16 from the previous day.

And 3,907 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,205,632 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia: 5 citizens die
At the moment, 2,796 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus...
 125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patient have died…
 118 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And one more coronavirus patient has died…
 Newspaper: Why is coronavirus-related reality in Armenia being kept secret?
A noteworthy fact in COVID-19 vaccinations in the country…
 126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And four more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no coronavirus patient died the previous day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos