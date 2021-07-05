News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan
Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The judicial farce against 13 Armenian captives continues Monday in Azerbaijan—at the capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

These Armenians are: Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Gholyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Yeghiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vahagn Behrekyan, Sedrak Soghomonyan, Armen Dilanyan, Manuk Martoyan, Vels Anbardyan, Andranik Mikayelyan, and Feliks Grigoryan. To note, the spelling of these names as they are presented in the Azerbaijani media has been maintained.

And according to Haqqin.az, these Armenian captives are testifying at the court hearing presided over by Judge Azad Mejidov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh
Baku resorts to perhaps not new, but quite interesting technique—figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals...
 Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law
Moreover, according to her, the international community welcomes Baku's such behavior…
 Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes
The return of 15 Armenian captive servicemen from Baku in exchange for minefield maps…
 Yerevan hands over minefield maps to Baku in exchange for return of 15 POWs
The exchange has taken place on July 3, 2021, at the initiative of Russia...
 Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release
"Had a productive call with officials from @StateDept and @DeptofDefense today...
 Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved
In the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos