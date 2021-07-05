Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

The judicial farce against 13 Armenian captives continues Monday in Azerbaijan—at the capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes.
These Armenians are: Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Gholyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Yeghiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vahagn Behrekyan, Sedrak Soghomonyan, Armen Dilanyan, Manuk Martoyan, Vels Anbardyan, Andranik Mikayelyan, and Feliks Grigoryan. To note, the spelling of these names as they are presented in the Azerbaijani media has been maintained.
And according to Haqqin.az, these Armenian captives are testifying at the court hearing presided over by Judge Azad Mejidov.